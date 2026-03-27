Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 513468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $743.16 million, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0119 per share. This represents a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
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