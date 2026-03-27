Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 513468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $743.16 million, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97.

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Global X Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0119 per share. This represents a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,714 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

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