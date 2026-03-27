CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.79 and last traded at $77.49, with a volume of 51335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVLT. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $152.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommVault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.38.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVLT

CommVault Systems Trading Down 4.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.33.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $313.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.07 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 37.38%. CommVault Systems’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommVault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,052 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $805,064.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 332,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,632,247.61. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $172,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,396.24. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,355 shares of company stock worth $2,613,165 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 43.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in CommVault Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 17.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommVault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault’s platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.