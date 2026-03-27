Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,233 shares, an increase of 174.3% from the February 26th total of 1,908 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,222 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.68. 26,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,685. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.