Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,233 shares, an increase of 174.3% from the February 26th total of 1,908 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,222 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.68. 26,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,685. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68.

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Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 85,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $976,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

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PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

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