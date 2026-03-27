Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Short Interest Down 61.8% in March

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,403 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the February 26th total of 6,286 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,364 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REGCO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

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Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored shopping centers throughout the United States. The company specializes in open-air retail properties centered around daily needs retailers such as national and regional grocers, pharmacy chains and service-oriented tenants. Regency manages both stabilized portfolios and development pipelines, offering leasing, marketing, facilities management and redevelopment services to optimize occupancy and tenant mix.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers maintains a presence in more than 30 major metropolitan markets, with concentration in the Southeast, Texas, Southern California and select Midwestern and West Coast regions.

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