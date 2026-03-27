UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Price

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Copa from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Copa from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

Get Copa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Copa

Copa Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:CPA traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $112.87. The stock had a trading volume of 59,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,829. Copa has a 52 week low of $82.54 and a 52 week high of $156.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.37 and its 200 day moving average is $126.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $962.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.22 million. Copa had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 25.62%. Copa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copa will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Copa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,603,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,647,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,739,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Copa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,344,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,699 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 654,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Copa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 654,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after buying an additional 22,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA (NYSE:CPA) is a Panama?based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.