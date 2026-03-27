Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Update

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,126 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the February 26th total of 3,604 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,188 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Precipio Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of PRPO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,663. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. Precipio has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Precipio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precipio in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precipio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Precipio by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precipio by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Precipio in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Precipio in the third quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precipio in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio

(Get Free Report)

Precipio, Inc is a clinical-stage diagnostics and medical technology company focused on advancing the detection and management of hematologic diseases. The firm develops precision diagnostic solutions that integrate digital morphology, immunophenotyping, and molecular testing to improve the diagnosis of leukemia and related blood disorders. Precipio’s approach is designed to enhance the accuracy and speed of laboratory workflows, helping physicians tailor treatment strategies more effectively.

The company’s core offerings include an automated digital imaging and analysis platform that captures and classifies blood and bone marrow cell images at high throughput.

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