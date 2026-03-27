Benchmark Has Lowered Expectations for CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) Stock Price

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CV. Wall Street Zen raised CapsoVision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of CapsoVision in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

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CapsoVision Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,764. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28. CapsoVision has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CapsoVision

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CapsoVision in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in CapsoVision in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CapsoVision by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CapsoVision in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CapsoVision in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000.

About CapsoVision

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CapsoVision, Inc (NASDAQ: CV) is a medical device company specializing in advanced capsule endoscopy systems for gastrointestinal diagnostics. The company’s flagship product, the CapsoCam® Plus System, features a swallowable, tether-free capsule equipped with four side-viewing cameras that capture high-resolution, 360-degree images of the small intestine. By storing images internally rather than transmitting data wirelessly, CapsoCam Plus enables patients to maintain normal daily activities during the procedure and reduces the risk of signal loss or image drop-out.

In addition to its capsule hardware, CapsoVision offers CapsoCloud®, a secure, cloud-based platform that streamlines image retrieval, storage and reporting.

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