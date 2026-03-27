P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Lake Street Capital

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of P3 Health Partners in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

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P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PIII traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.64. 12,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,242. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. P3 Health Partners has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.86.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($23.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.06) by ($14.96). The firm had revenue of $384.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.65 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 302.33%. Equities analysts expect that P3 Health Partners will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P3 Health Partners stock. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of P3 Health Partners worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

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P3 Health Partners is a healthcare technology and services company that delivers data-driven solutions to support health plans in improving quality measures, risk adjustment accuracy and operational efficiency. The company’s platform integrates advanced analytics, reporting capabilities and workflow automation to help clients optimize performance across value-based care programs and regulatory requirements.

The company’s core offerings include quality measurement and reporting for HEDIS, STAR and other performance frameworks, risk adjustment coding and audit services, and population health analytics.

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