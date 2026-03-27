Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12), Zacks reports.

Rein Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of RNTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 4,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,127. The company has a market cap of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.51. Rein Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rein Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Car Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rein Therapeutics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 284,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rein Therapeutics by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNTX. downgraded Rein Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Rein Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Rein Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

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About Rein Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Rein Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company’s core technology is a tumor-activated interleukin-12 (IL-12) prodrug platform, designed to confine cytokine activity to the tumor microenvironment and thereby enhance anti-tumor immunity while minimizing systemic toxicity.

The lead candidate, RT-101, is currently in early-phase clinical trials targeting multiple solid tumor indications, including head and neck cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

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