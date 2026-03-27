HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) Releases Earnings Results

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. HWH International had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 100.09%.The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

HWH International Price Performance

NASDAQ HWH traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 214,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,417. The company has a market cap of $10.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of -0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. HWH International has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HWH International in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About HWH International

(Get Free Report)

HWH International, Inc (NASDAQ: HWH) is a designer and manufacturer of hydraulic leveling and suspension systems for recreational vehicles (RVs), specialty vehicles, buses and industrial applications. The company’s solutions aim to enhance ride comfort, stability and ease of operation through automated hydraulic control and diagnostics.

Founded in 1976 by Harry W. Holzer, HWH International pioneered one of the industry’s first automatic hydraulic leveling systems for motorhomes. Over the decades, the company has introduced successive generations of technology—ranging from compact scissor jacks to modular suspension assemblies—building a reputation for reliability and quiet performance.

HWH’s product portfolio includes hydraulic leveling jacks, suspension modulators, transfer cases, integrated control consoles and related spare parts for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

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