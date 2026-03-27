Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Shares Down 20.5% – What’s Next?

Iconic Labs Plc (LON:ICON – Get Free Report) traded down 20.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.55 and last traded at GBX 1.55. 89,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 79,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95.

Iconic Labs Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £234,887.00, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.23.

Iconic Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iconic Labs Plc, a media and technology business company, focuses on the identification and acquisition of companies in the online media, artificial intelligence, and big data gathering, processing, and analysis sectors. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019. Iconic Labs Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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