Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $227.00 target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $519,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,800. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.76, for a total transaction of $1,977,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,343.36. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,945 shares of company stock worth $5,656,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $206.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.14 and a 200-day moving average of $185.16. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.79 and a 1 year high of $236.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 29.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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