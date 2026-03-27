Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 55,259 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $59,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $11,839,824,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Tesla by 132.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,000 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after buying an additional 3,422,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.84.

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Key Tesla News

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Tesla Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $372.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Tesla’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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