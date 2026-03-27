Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $10.99 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.