Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $45.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $45,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $190.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.91. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $205.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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