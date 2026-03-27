Best Construction Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 24th

Caterpillar, Venture Global, and Quanta Services are the three Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of companies directly involved in building and related activities—homebuilders, commercial contractors and engineering firms, plus suppliers and manufacturers of construction materials (cement, steel, lumber) and equipment. Investors treat them as cyclical assets that tend to track housing starts, infrastructure spending, interest rates and commodity prices, offering growth during economic expansions but higher volatility and sensitivity to downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Venture Global (VG)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VG

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

See Also