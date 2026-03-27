Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,424 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $12,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $230.58 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.04 and a 52-week high of $267.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.92 and its 200 day moving average is $212.32. The company has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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