Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 36,484 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 287,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

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JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.83 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34.

JPMorgan Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2082 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

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