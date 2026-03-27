Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $21,944,208,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $4,338,397,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17,667.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,245,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159,273 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 51.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,817,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,607,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $280.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $349.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.34.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total transaction of $10,439,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,244,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,914,730.12. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,110,165 shares of company stock worth $118,134,117. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.18.

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More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s AI efficiency gains are market-moving — Google’s “TurboQuant”/model-compression work and Gemini upgrades are being credited with lowering compute/memory needs, improving AI gross margins and product differentiation versus rivals. That dynamic is pressuring memory-chip suppliers but supports Alphabet’s long-term AI cost advantage. CNBC: Google AI TurboQuant & memory chips

Alphabet’s AI efficiency gains are market-moving — Google’s “TurboQuant”/model-compression work and Gemini upgrades are being credited with lowering compute/memory needs, improving AI gross margins and product differentiation versus rivals. That dynamic is pressuring memory-chip suppliers but supports Alphabet’s long-term AI cost advantage. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is bullish: MarketBeat and other houses have repeatedly upgraded GOOGL this year and Erste Group nudged up FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts, keeping price targets well above current levels — a tailwind for longer-term investor confidence. MarketBeat: Analyst upgrades

Analyst sentiment is bullish: MarketBeat and other houses have repeatedly upgraded GOOGL this year and Erste Group nudged up FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts, keeping price targets well above current levels — a tailwind for longer-term investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals remain strong: recent quarterly beats, robust Google Cloud growth, accelerating Gemini adoption and large cloud backlog provide revenue visibility that many analysts cite as justification for buying the pullback. MarketBeat: Fundamentals & Gemini adoption

Fundamentals remain strong: recent quarterly beats, robust Google Cloud growth, accelerating Gemini adoption and large cloud backlog provide revenue visibility that many analysts cite as justification for buying the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: ETF and trading-flow noise: new ETFs and covered?call products tied to AI/mega-cap names (including GOOGL) are shifting short?term flows; this can amplify volatility but isn’t a company-specific fundamental change. Benzinga: JUDO ETF

ETF and trading-flow noise: new ETFs and covered?call products tied to AI/mega-cap names (including GOOGL) are shifting short?term flows; this can amplify volatility but isn’t a company-specific fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Short-term ETF winners/losers commentary around Google’s AI news is driving rotation between AI and memory-linked funds; this is market structure-driven rather than a direct change to Alphabet’s revenue trajectory. Zacks: ETF winners & losers

Short-term ETF winners/losers commentary around Google’s AI news is driving rotation between AI and memory-linked funds; this is market structure-driven rather than a direct change to Alphabet’s revenue trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Landmark jury verdicts found YouTube (Google) liable in a social?media addiction trial and ordered compensatory damages, creating legal and reputational overhang. Markets view this as precedent-setting risk that could lead to more suits, settlements or regulation — a material sentiment drag even if the immediate dollar amount is immaterial to Alphabet’s balance sheet. Reuters: Jury verdicts against Meta & Google

Landmark jury verdicts found YouTube (Google) liable in a social?media addiction trial and ordered compensatory damages, creating legal and reputational overhang. Markets view this as precedent-setting risk that could lead to more suits, settlements or regulation — a material sentiment drag even if the immediate dollar amount is immaterial to Alphabet’s balance sheet. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and execution friction in key markets — including a high-profile resignation of Google’s top India counsel amid regulatory tensions — adds uncertainty to growth and compliance costs overseas. Reuters: India counsel resignation

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

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