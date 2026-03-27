Wedmont Private Capital Sells 88,169 Shares of Organon & Co. $OGN

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,169 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 73.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 70.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 188.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.60. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 122.01% and a net margin of 3.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.50.

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Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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