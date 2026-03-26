John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and traded as low as $15.25. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 44,337 shares.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE: HPF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund primarily invests in preferred securities issued by U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international issuers. Its diversified portfolio may include investment-grade and below-investment-grade preferred stocks, corporate debt securities, convertible securities and, when deemed appropriate, common equity.
Launched in June 2006, HPF employs leverage through preferred share borrowings and other forms of financing to enhance income potential.
Further Reading
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