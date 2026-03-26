WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:OPPE) Short Interest Down 67.6% in March

WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:OPPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,771 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the February 26th total of 23,989 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,405 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPPE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund alerts:

WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OPPE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.15. 14,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,408. The company has a market capitalization of $229.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $56.38.

About WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund

The WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund seeks to provide exposure to small-cap European equities while hedging against fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and the euro. The fund aims to mitigate currency risk for U.S. investors investing in European small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.