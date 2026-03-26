MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Up 341.4% in March

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,114 shares, an increase of 341.4% from the February 26th total of 6,596 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 101,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 116,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter.

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MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:MCR traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,923. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

MFS Charter Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS Charter Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE: MCR) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized in 1987. As part of the MFS Investment Management family, the Trust seeks to provide its shareholders with high current income and preservation of capital. The fund’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a managed portfolio of income-oriented securities within a single, publicly listed vehicle.

The fund primarily invests in a broad mix of preferred stocks, convertible securities and high-yield corporate bonds.

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