Short Interest in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) Rises By 271.3%

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 891 shares, a growth of 271.3% from the February 26th total of 240 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,824 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF – Free Report) by 264.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.97% of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF Price Performance

DEEF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228. Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39.

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (DEEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights securities within the FTSE Developed ex-US index by five different factors. DEEF was launched on Nov 24, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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