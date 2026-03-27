Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 578,874 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 196,434 shares.The stock last traded at $22.19 and had previously closed at $22.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62.

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Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0944 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSJR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

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The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

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