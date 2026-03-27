Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2026

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJRGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 578,874 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 196,434 shares.The stock last traded at $22.19 and had previously closed at $22.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0944 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSJR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

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