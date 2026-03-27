Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 578,874 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 196,434 shares.The stock last traded at $22.19 and had previously closed at $22.26.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0944 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
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