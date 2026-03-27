GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONI) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,537 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the February 26th total of 19,703 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 402,677 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CONI traded up $8.72 on Friday, reaching $73.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,550. GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $354.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61.

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Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONI. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF by 355.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 201,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 157,242 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF during the second quarter worth $145,000.

GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF (CONI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1x inverse exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase Global, Inc stock. CONI was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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