Thomas (Tom) Little Buys 20,100 Shares of Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) Director Thomas (Tom) Little bought 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$54,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 231,600 shares in the company, valued at C$625,320. This trade represents a 9.50% increase in their position.

Thomas (Tom) Little also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 26th, Thomas (Tom) Little purchased 100 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.67 per share, with a total value of C$267.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Thomas (Tom) Little purchased 3,400 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,112.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Thomas (Tom) Little acquired 200 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$548.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Thomas (Tom) Little acquired 1,500 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$4,125.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Thomas (Tom) Little acquired 600 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$1,656.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Thomas (Tom) Little bought 2,500 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.77 per share, with a total value of C$6,925.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Thomas (Tom) Little bought 12,800 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,584.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Thomas (Tom) Little purchased 9,200 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,668.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Thomas (Tom) Little purchased 6,800 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,040.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Thomas (Tom) Little purchased 11,800 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$33,158.00.

Aimia Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of TSE AIM traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$2.80. 44,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,937. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.03. Aimia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aimia ( TSE:AIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aimia had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of C$118.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0149339 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Aimia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aimia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.00.

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About Aimia

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Aimia Inc (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Aimia is positioned to invest in any sector, wherever a suitable opportunity can be identified worldwide.

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