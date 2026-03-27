Insider Selling: TransAlta (TSE:TA) Insider Sells 36,453 Shares of Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) insider Christopher Douglas Fralick sold 36,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$652,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$840,208.10. This trade represents a 43.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

TransAlta Price Performance

TSE TA traded down C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,214. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of C$11.16 and a twelve month high of C$25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.14. The stock has a market cap of C$5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.49.

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TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.The business had revenue of C$712.00 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TA shares. TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransAlta

About TransAlta

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TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada’s largest producers of wind power and Alberta’s largest producer of thermal generation and hydro-electric power. For over 114 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud member of the communities where we operate and where our employees work and live.

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