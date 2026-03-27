Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSYWW) Short Interest Update

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSYWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,374 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the February 26th total of 26,041 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Big Tree Cloud Price Performance
NASDAQ:DSYWW traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615. Big Tree Cloud has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
About Big Tree Cloud
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Big Tree Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Tree Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.