Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSYWW) Short Interest Update

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSYWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,374 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the February 26th total of 26,041 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Big Tree Cloud Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSYWW traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615. Big Tree Cloud has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

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Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

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