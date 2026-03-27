Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 36,855 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the February 26th total of 21,205 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,556 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGCB stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $53.55. 51,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,115. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $56.03.

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Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Credit ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGCB. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

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