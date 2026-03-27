Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Expands By 56.8%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 214,259 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the February 26th total of 136,646 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance

GUNGF remained flat at $15.40 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

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About GungHo Online Entertainment

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GungHo Online Entertainment Inc is a Japan-based interactive entertainment company specializing in the development and publication of digital games. Established in 1998 under the name ONSale Co, Ltd. and renamed GungHo in 2003, the company has built a portfolio centered on free-to-play mobile titles, PC and console games, and related digital content services. Headquartered in Tokyo, GungHo leverages its proprietary platform technologies to deliver interactive experiences across a variety of devices.

The company’s flagship product is Puzzle & Dragons, a match-three puzzle game with role-playing elements that has achieved significant global download milestones.

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