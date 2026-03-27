Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Trading Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 603,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 768% from the average session volume of 69,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Kestrel Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Kestrel Gold Company Profile

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Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.

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