Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million.

Forian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 2,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.02. Forian has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Forian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forian by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 24,578 shares during the period. Finally, OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forian in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forian in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FORA

Forian Company Profile

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Forian (NASDAQ: FORA) is a global regulatory technology company offering cloud-native software solutions for enterprise risk management and financial crime compliance. The company’s platform enables financial institutions to automate and streamline regulatory reporting, transaction surveillance, market risk measurement and client onboarding processes. By consolidating data across multiple asset classes and jurisdictions, Forian helps organizations maintain compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks such as MiFID II, EMIR, Dodd-Frank, FATCA and local AML/KYC requirements.

Founded in 2013 as RegTek Solutions, the business rebranded to Forian in 2023 following a period of strategic expansion into complementary risk and compliance offerings.

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