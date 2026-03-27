Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery Co. (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Tsingtao Brewery Trading Down 8.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05.

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Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

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Tsingtao Brewery Co, Ltd., founded in 1903 and headquartered in Qingdao, Shandong Province, is one of China’s longest-established and most widely recognized beer producers. The company’s core business centers on the brewing, packaging and distribution of beer under its flagship Tsingtao brand, alongside a portfolio of specialty and seasonal brews. Over more than a century of operation, Tsingtao has built a reputation for quality pale lagers and malt beverages, leveraging traditional brewing techniques alongside modern production processes.

In addition to its primary domestic operations, Tsingtao Brewery maintains an extensive export network spanning Asia, North America, Europe and other international markets.

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