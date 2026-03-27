J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 103,760 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 41,236 shares.The stock last traded at $18.08 and had previously closed at $18.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JSAIY shares. Zacks Research raised J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of J. Sainsbury in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J. Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of J. Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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J. Sainsbury Stock Performance

J. Sainsbury Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07.

(Get Free Report)

J. Sainsbury PLC, trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:JSAIY, is one of the United Kingdom’s leading grocery retailers. Through its primary Sainsbury’s supermarket banner and smaller convenience formats under the Sainsbury’s Local name, the company offers a wide range of food and household products. In addition to its core retail operations, Sainsbury’s extends into general merchandise and clothing under the TU brand, serving both in-store and through its established e-commerce platform.

Founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann, Sainsbury’s has grown from a single dairy shop in London’s Drury Lane to a nationwide retail network.

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