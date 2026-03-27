Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Price Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.2630 and last traded at $5.2640. Approximately 3,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 78,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Koninklijke KPN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN’s core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

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