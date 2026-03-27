Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.50 and last traded at GBX 118.86, with a volume of 204969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.

Real Estate Credit Investments Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £261.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.12.

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Insider Transactions at Real Estate Credit Investments

In related news, insider Colleen McHugh acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 per share, with a total value of £7,320. Also, insider Andreas Tautscher bought 9,500 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 per share, with a total value of £12,065. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) is a closed-ended investment company which originates and invests in real estate debt secured by commercial real estate in Western Europe, focusing primarily on the United Kingdom, France and Spain.

RECI is externally managed by Cheyne Capital’s real estate business which was formed in 2008 and currently manages c. $5bn via private funds and managed accounts. RECI’s overarching aim is to deliver a stable quarterly dividend with minimal volatility, through economic and credit cycles via a levered exposure to real estate credit investments.

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