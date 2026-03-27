AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Short Interest Update

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,577 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the February 26th total of 5,016 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance

IDTVF stock remained flat at $41.90 during midday trading on Friday. AB Industrivärden has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36.

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About AB Industrivärden (publ)

(Get Free Report)

AB Industrivärden (publ) is a Stockholm-based investment company focused on long-term holdings in established Swedish and Nordic businesses. Through its portfolio of equity stakes in major industrial, financial and forest products companies, Industrivärden seeks to generate value by supporting sustainable growth and operational excellence in its investments.

As an active owner, Industrivärden engages with portfolio companies on strategic direction, governance and capital allocation. Its approach emphasizes collaboration with management teams and board members to drive improvements in efficiency, innovation and market positioning.

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