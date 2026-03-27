City Holding Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

City has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect City to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

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City Price Performance

NASDAQ CHCO traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.04. The stock had a trading volume of 141,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,006. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.51. City has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $133.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.11). City had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 32.56%.The firm had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that City will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $159,795.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,697.72. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 553 shares of company stock worth $64,082. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of City by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in City by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) is a bank holding company headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank, the company offers a full range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its operations emphasize community-oriented banking, combining local decision-making with access to digital banking platforms.

The company’s product portfolio includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions ranging from personal loans and mortgages to commercial real estate and equipment financing.

Further Reading

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