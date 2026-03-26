Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Up 88.8% in March

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 281,627 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the February 26th total of 149,139 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,824 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 251,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,305. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

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Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 291,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 245,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,847,000 after buying an additional 644,852 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,318,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after buying an additional 115,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NRK) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and New York State personal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by or on behalf of public authorities and municipalities located in New York. Its portfolio is broadly diversified across metropolitan areas, local school districts, transportation authorities and other state and local entities.

Managed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC, a subsidiary of TIAA that specializes in municipal bond investing, NRK employs a disciplined, quality-focused approach to security selection.

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