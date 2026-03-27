Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,340,500 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the February 26th total of 2,442,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Yangzijiang Financial Price Performance

YNGFF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. Yangzijiang Financial has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

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About Yangzijiang Financial

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Yangzijiang Financial Holdings Ltd is a Singapore?incorporated financial services group and a subsidiary of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. Established in 2018, the company leverages the industrial expertise and asset base of its parent to provide tailored financing solutions. Its Singapore headquarters anchor a regional network that supports clients across Asia, with growing ties into select European markets.

The company’s core offerings center on financial leasing and structured asset finance.

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