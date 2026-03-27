Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

DEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Diversified Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Diversified Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diversified Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Diversified Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Diversified Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversified Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

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Diversified Energy Stock Up 2.1%

DEC opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.46. Diversified Energy has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diversified Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diversified Energy

In other news, Director Randall S. Wade sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $27,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,501,585 shares in the company, valued at $99,621,048.80. This trade represents a 21.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Diversified Energy by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE: DEC) is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

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