Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $228.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRGP. Weiss Ratings raised Targa Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $266.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.57.

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Targa Resources Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $250.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $144.14 and a 52-week high of $252.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.16. Targa Resources had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 65.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $4,006,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,311,246.96. This trade represents a 35.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick J. Mcdonie sold 31,537 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $7,548,696.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 305,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,043,815.68. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,929 shares of company stock worth $24,692,134. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 820,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,331,000 after acquiring an additional 53,413 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

More Targa Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Targa Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage with a buy/strong?buy stance, signaling institutional confidence that can drive demand for the shares. Truist coverage

Truist initiated coverage with a buy/strong?buy stance, signaling institutional confidence that can drive demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: UBS published a note forecasting strong price appreciation for TRGP, a high?profile endorsement that can prompt fresh inflows from institutional investors. UBS forecast

UBS published a note forecasting strong price appreciation for TRGP, a high?profile endorsement that can prompt fresh inflows from institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised EPS forecasts for multiple periods (Q2 2026, FY2026, Q4 2027, FY2028), indicating analysts expect stronger future earnings growth — a direct positive for valuation and investor sentiment. US Capital Advisors estimates

US Capital Advisors raised EPS forecasts for multiple periods (Q2 2026, FY2026, Q4 2027, FY2028), indicating analysts expect stronger future earnings growth — a direct positive for valuation and investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Industry brokers published Q1 earnings expectations for Targa; these set the near?term bar management must clear and increase focus on the upcoming quarterly release (outcome will affect price momentum). Brokers’ Q1 expectations

Industry brokers published Q1 earnings expectations for Targa; these set the near?term bar management must clear and increase focus on the upcoming quarterly release (outcome will affect price momentum). Negative Sentiment: Balance?sheet and valuation risks remain: TRGP carries high leverage (debt/equity ~5.2) and modest liquidity ratios, meaning the stock could be more sensitive to commodity or rate shocks despite bullish analyst views.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

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