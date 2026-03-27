Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Bank of America cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shell from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.05.
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Shell Trading Up 0.3%
Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.82 billion. Shell had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in Shell by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Shell
Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company buy?backs continue — Shell reported on 25–26 March further on? and off?market purchases of shares for cancellation as part of its Feb. buy?back program, which reduces share count and supports EPS. Transaction in Own Shares (25 Mar) Transaction in Own Shares (26 Mar)
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical supply shocks driving oil above $100/bbl — Shell has warned of possible energy shortages in Europe as Middle East tensions push oil higher; higher oil & gas prices typically boost integrated producers’ near?term cash flow and refining margins. Shell Warns of Possible Energy Shortage
- Positive Sentiment: Adura (Shell?Equinor JV) secures $3B lending — the $3 billion credit for North Sea operations signals bank support for Shell’s UK growth plans and reduces project financing risk. Shell-Equinor JV Secures $3B Lending
- Neutral Sentiment: Planned sale of European onshore renewables — reports say Shell is preparing an auction of its European onshore renewables business; this is a strategic re?focus that may crystallize value but reduces renewables exposure. Shell Qatar LNG Shock And Renewables Sale Plans
- Negative Sentiment: Qatar LNG disruption / force majeure risk — an attack at Ras Laffan has forced shutdowns and prompted Shell to assess contract impacts; short?term LNG volumes and revenues could be hit and some contracts may be subject to force majeure. Shell Qatar LNG Shock And Renewables Sale Plans
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Morgan Stanley cut its rating — the downgrade is a headwind for sentiment and could cap near?term upside from momentum. Shell Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains around “Hold” — Street average recommendation is mixed, suggesting limited change to analyst guidance overall. Shell Receives Average Recommendation of Hold
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.
Shell’s principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.
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