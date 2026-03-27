Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Bank of America cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shell from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.05.

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Shell Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Shell stock opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.11. Shell has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.82 billion. Shell had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in Shell by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

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Shell Company Profile

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Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell’s principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

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