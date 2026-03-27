Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT at $118.90

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.90.

A number of research firms have commented on KYMR. Citigroup increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $81.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.

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Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $2,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,130,760.70. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $499,164.09. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 122,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,852,038.97. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,538 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,679. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 8,657,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,813 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,474,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,267,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,685,000 after buying an additional 845,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,258,000 after buying an additional 1,061,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,502,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,138,000 after buying an additional 340,909 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 2.20.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 794.04%.The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

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Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small?molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease?causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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