SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Short Interest Up 344.4% in March

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,053,002 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the February 26th total of 1,586,977 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,260,613 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $128,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,874,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,013 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,261,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,587,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,866 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38,107.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,776,000 after buying an additional 1,103,200 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.7%

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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