Short Interest in Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Rises By 323.9%

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 34,434 shares, an increase of 323.9% from the February 26th total of 8,124 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 430.4 days.

Information Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IRMTF opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. Information Services has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $36.05.

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Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

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