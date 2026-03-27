Short Interest in Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Rises By 323.9%

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 34,434 shares, an increase of 323.9% from the February 26th total of 8,124 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 430.4 days.
Information Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IRMTF opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. Information Services has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $36.05.
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