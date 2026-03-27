VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 106,753 shares, an increase of 368.1% from the February 26th total of 22,805 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 235,671 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $51.12.

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VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.1896 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USTB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 417.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 20,986 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Claro Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter.

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The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

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