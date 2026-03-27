Avalo Therapeutics’ (AVTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVTX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho raised Avalo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

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Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

AVTX stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Avalo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $20.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $317.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($0.21) million. Research analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avalo Therapeutics

In other news, insider Mittie Doyle sold 25,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $411,695.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,495.30. The trade was a 87.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 154,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 7,066.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 400,898 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company’s proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

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