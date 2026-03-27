Sen. Angus S. King Jr. Sells Off Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (Independent-Maine) recently sold shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). In a filing disclosed on March 24th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Netflix stock on February 13th.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Netflix alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 2/13/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 12/29/2025.

Netflix Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $93.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.82. The firm has a market cap of $394.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Freedom Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,157.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,230,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 902.1% during the fourth quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,213.7% during the fourth quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 410,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $39,827,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,219.40. This represents a 99.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.